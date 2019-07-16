Quaker Capital Investments Has Lifted Its Range Res (RRC) Stake; Clorox Co (CLX) Sentiment Is 1.23

Clorox Co (CLX) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 320 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 260 sold and trimmed positions in Clorox Co. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 95.73 million shares, down from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Clorox Co in top ten holdings decreased from 11 to 6 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 228 Increased: 234 New Position: 86.

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased Range Res Corp (RRC) stake by 15.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quaker Capital Investments Llc acquired 274,932 shares as Range Res Corp (RRC)’s stock declined 8.57%. The Quaker Capital Investments Llc holds 2.04 million shares with $22.92M value, up from 1.76 million last quarter. Range Res Corp now has $1.39B valuation. The stock decreased 8.15% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $5.52. About 13.33M shares traded or 57.74% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY UP TO $4B; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: Broker repeats ‘buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $592,655 activity. $218,924 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares were bought by GRAY STEVEN D. 11,100 shares were bought by Scucchi Mark, worth $100,344. FUNK JAMES M bought $97,997 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Range Resources Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Monday, July 15 to “Hold”. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. FBR Capital maintained the shares of RRC in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Margaret Dorman Appointed as Range Director NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SWN or RRC: Which Natural Gas-Heavy Stock is Better Placed? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 12 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc, New York-based fund reported 617,597 shares. Kopernik Global Investors Ltd Co has invested 17.61% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 200,270 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company accumulated 9,374 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 51,807 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 13,192 shares or 0% of the stock. Investec Asset Management North America stated it has 1.44M shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.01% or 162,733 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Hightower Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 103,258 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 492,614 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc owns 28,750 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Putnam Limited Liability invested in 328,700 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $235.64M for 21.65 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.41 billion. It operates through four divisions: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. It has a 26.22 P/E ratio. The firm offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

The stock increased 1.06% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $160.21. About 533,752 shares traded. The Clorox Company (CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd holds 10.69% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company for 2.88 million shares. America First Investment Advisors Llc owns 101,650 shares or 5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Symons Capital Management Inc has 4.23% invested in the company for 61,169 shares. The California-based Parnassus Investments Ca has invested 2.85% in the stock. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii, a New York-based fund reported 38,562 shares.