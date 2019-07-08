Quaker Capital Investments Has Increased Holding in Range Res (RRC) by $3.02 Million; Punch & Associates Investment Management Stake in Amerco (UHAL) Decreased by $1.01 Million as Valuation Rose

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 2,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,950 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, down from 21,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $375.29. About 1,529 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 15.18% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend; 27/05/2018 – U-Haul Company of Mississippi Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage Ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 274,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 441,950 shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – INCIDENT CAUSED BY ILLEGAL DRILLING OPERATIONS OF A NEW WELL UNDERTAKEN BY LOCAL RESIDENTS WHICH HAS CAUSED A BLOWOUT AND FIRE; 10/05/2018 – Major Range Resources Investor Lashes Out Over Executive Pay; 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES; 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $8.14 EPS, up 24.66% or $1.61 from last year’s $6.53 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $159.62 million for 11.53 P/E if the $8.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20,250.00% EPS growth.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astronova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 28,760 shares to 414,720 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Mtg Opportunity Term (JLS) by 13,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 396,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 334 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 9,096 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs, North Carolina-based fund reported 37 shares. Greenleaf Tru reported 0.01% stake. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 5,489 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 15,774 shares. Moreover, Voya Investment Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Pictet Asset holds 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) or 3,140 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 33,100 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 3,929 shares. Ftb Inc accumulated 78 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Burney Co holds 0.02% or 721 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gru Ltd stated it has 300 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership owns 21,669 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 26,511 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability holds 0.57% or 1.07 million shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 41,569 shares. Endurance Wealth Management owns 13,606 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Management Llc invested 0.05% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust owns 76 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Cibc Ww invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Moreover, Harris LP has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 20,000 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 18,130 shares. Rockshelter Capital Limited Co owns 302,920 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B & Inc owns 11,750 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Oslo Asset Management As invested in 2.47M shares or 6.23% of the stock. Illinois-based Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $592,655 activity. Scucchi Mark bought $100,344 worth of stock. The insider FUNK JAMES M bought $97,997.

