Quaker Capital Investments Has Decreased Reeds (REED) Holding By $903,273; Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Sentiment Is 1.71

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased Reeds Inc (REED) stake by 43.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 301,091 shares as Reeds Inc (REED)’s stock declined 13.56%. The Quaker Capital Investments Llc holds 390,449 shares with $1.48M value, down from 691,540 last quarter. Reeds Inc now has $55.64M valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.65. About 30,036 shares traded. Reed's, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) has risen 25.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical REED News: 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 04/04/2018 – Reed’s Inc. Launches Nationwide Search for Genius Spokesperson for Virgil’s Zero Sugar Line; 14/05/2018 – Reed’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s: Received Letter of Intent Related to Sale of Beverage Facility; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss/Shr 70c; 24/03/2018 Richland Source: Witness to history: the Reeds Corner; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss $10.9M

Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.02, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 24 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 14 sold and decreased equity positions in Evans Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 2.72 million shares, down from 2.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Evans Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 20 New Position: 4.

Jcsd Capital Llc holds 3.11% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. for 122,201 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 456,000 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.8% invested in the company for 274,691 shares. The New York-based Mendon Capital Advisors Corp has invested 0.54% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 80,818 shares.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding firm for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking services and products to consumer and commercial clients in Western New York. The company has market cap of $181.93 million. It operates through two divisions, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. It has a 10.51 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

The stock increased 1.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.98. About 1,363 shares traded. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) has declined 20.39% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Evans Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVBN); 15/05/2018 – EVANS AGENCY BUYS BUSINESS OF RICHARDSON & STOUT INSURANCE; 15/05/2018 – The Evans Agency Acquires The Business Of Richardson & Stout Insurance; 25/04/2018 – Evans Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – EVANS BANCORP INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT ANNOUNCED; 22/03/2018 Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $18,401 activity.