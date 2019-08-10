Quaker Capital Investments Decreased Trinseo S A (TSE) Stake by $6.46 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Held by Brave Warrior Advisors Llc

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Trinseo S A (TSE) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 143,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 629,364 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.51M, down from 772,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Trinseo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 12.09% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 988,382 shares traded or 183.08% up from the average. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE)

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 133,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.40 million, up from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – JPMORGAN STRATEGIST ALEXANDER DRYDEN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 06/03/2018 – TouchBistro and Chase Introduce the Next Generation of Payment Technology for Restaurants; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ACCESSFINTECH SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO HAS BECOME AN INVESTOR IN ITS SERIES A ROUND INVESTMENT, FINANCIAL TERMS OF WHICH WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 09/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 560P; 27/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 98 EUROS FROM 96 EUROS

More notable recent Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “CNBCâ€™s Pete And Jon Najarian On Their New NYSE-Traded Cannabis ETF: â€˜Itâ€™s Going To Be A $1-Billion ETFâ€™ – Forbes” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), The Stock That Dropped 42% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “52 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “JPMorgan’s (NYSE: JPM) entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “JPMORGAN CHASE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. – JPM – Business Wire” published on August 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Earnings Preview: Outperforming Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan posts an earnings beat, but forecast on interest income disappoints – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cornerstone Advisors reported 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sageworth has 1,078 shares. Arizona-based Sterling Mgmt has invested 0.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Financial Counselors Inc stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Howe And Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 144,542 shares. Advisor Ltd Llc accumulated 1.28% or 98,807 shares. Ipswich Invest Mgmt Co Incorporated owns 54,885 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Ancora Advsr Ltd Company holds 218,686 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. The California-based Quantum Capital Mngmt has invested 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc holds 2.14 million shares. Truepoint holds 3,378 shares. Fincl Advisory Ser has 4,193 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 13,480 shares. Koshinski Asset Management stated it has 22,802 shares.