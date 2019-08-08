Quaker Capital Investments Decreased Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake by $450,000; Stock Price Rose; Noodles & Co (NDLS) Holding Has Boosted by Goodwin Daniel L

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.34 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 15.46 million shares traded or 14.13% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/04/2018 – CBC Daybreak North: Breaking: John Horgan says after meeting with Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau, the disagreement over the; 15/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER SAYS FEDERAL PM TRUDEAU TOLD HIM OTTAWA WOULD BE MOVING AHEAD WITH LEGISLATIVE AND FINANCIAL MEASURES IN DAYS TO COME; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – AS OF END OF QUARTER, TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SPEND TOTALED ABOUT $1.1 BLN ON A CUMULATIVE BASIS; 12/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be flying back to Canada from Peru this weekend for a joint; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Expects About 70 % Share of Proceeds to Be About US$2 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau Under Fire for Funding Kinder Morgan Opponents; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S STATEMENT ON POSSIBLY PROVIDING AID TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS ‘IMPORTANT’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kinder Morgan Inc Class P, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMI); 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN- GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAIN CONDITIONS OF TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT, KML IS NOT UPDATING ITS COST, SCHEDULE ESTIMATE AT THIS TIME; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO SAYS SEEING “GOOD SUPPORT” FROM THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY AND EXPECTS THAT TO ESCALATE – CONF CALL

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.78% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 1.35M shares traded or 196.16% up from the average. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – Noodles Sees 2018 Rev $440M-$450M; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES REITERATING 2018 PERFORMANCE TARGETS; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR LOSS $0.01 TO $+0.03; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 14/03/2018 – NDLS SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 4.2C; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS ON MAY 8, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT SUSAN DAGGETT, INTERIM CFO, LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 18 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48,594 were reported by Ellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Company. Rhumbline Advisers reported 17,566 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 35,186 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 82,133 shares. Elk Creek Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.37% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 7,155 shares. Ims Cap accumulated 13,868 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 101,101 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0% or 970 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al invested 0.01% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Cortina Asset Management holds 767,041 shares. Prospector Prtn Ltd Com holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 559,604 shares. Cooper Creek Prtn Management Lc reported 461,301 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Management has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 171,960 shares.

