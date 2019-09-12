Quaker Capital Investments Cut Position in Reeds (REED) by $903,273 as Share Price Declined; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined While Tekne Capital Management Raised Stake by $11.83 Million

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Reeds Inc (REED) by 43.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 301,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.56% . The institutional investor held 390,449 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, down from 691,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Reeds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.65. About 22,729 shares traded. Reed's, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) has risen 25.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical REED News: 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss/Shr 70c; 24/03/2018 Richland Source: Witness to history: the Reeds Corner; 04/04/2018 – Reed’s Inc. Launches Nationwide Search for Genius Spokesperson for Virgil’s Zero Sugar Line; 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s: Received Letter of Intent Related to Sale of Beverage Facility; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss $10.9M; 14/05/2018 – Reed’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65 million, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $469.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $179.22. About 7.79M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 23/03/2018 – Alibaba eyes China “listing” as early as mid-year – IFR; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 10/04/2018 – Spin Master’s PAW Patrol wins an award from Tmall, the online marketplace of the Alibaba Group; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence

More notable recent Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Reed’s Inc. Prices Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Chanticleer Holdings to Present at the RHK Capital’s 2019 Disruptive Growth Conference hosted by Reed Smith – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ADTN INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds ADTRAN (ADTN) Investors of Ongoing Investigation, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) were released by: Vendingmarketwatch.com and their article: “Reed’s Zero Sugar Ginger Beer Now Certified Ketogenic – VendingMarketWatch” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Passes Through 6% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Reed's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Another Wave Of Easing – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 3 Big Reasons to Stick With BABA Stock During This Chop – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Analysts praise Alibaba’s strong Q1 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba bids farewell to Jack Ma – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.