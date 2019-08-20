Quaker Capital Investments Cut Corning (GLW) Holding by $2.28 Million; Share Value Declined; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Carret Asset Management Cut Holding

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 69,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 569,949 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.87M, down from 639,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 3.24 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500.

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 236,771 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78 million, down from 248,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.11. About 14.24M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

