Quaker Capital Investments Boosted Its Stake in Range Res (RRC) by $3.02 Million; Hill Intl Com (HIL) Market Valuation Declined While Bulldog Investors Trimmed Holding

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 274,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 7.24 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: Broker repeats ‘buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Sends Letter to Range Resources Board; 21/05/2018 – Range Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Range Resources Starts Operations at Indonesia Project

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hill Intl Inc Com (HIL) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 826,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, down from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Hill Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.26M market cap company. It closed at $2.52 lastly. It is down 59.46% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 11/04/2018 – MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD MHJ.AX – 9-MTH REV NZ$465.5 MLN, UP 4.5 PCT; 09/03/2018 – Engine Capital Reports 10% Stake in Hill International; 09/04/2018 – Hill Intl to Provide General Consultancy Services for the Mumbai Metro Line 4; 16/04/2018 – HILL INTL HOLDER ANCORA HAS NO PRESENT PROPOSAL, MAY SEEK TALKS; 08/05/2018 – Hill International Announces Restatement Filing; 09/04/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC – RECEIVED A CONTRACT FROM MMRDA TO PROVIDE GENERAL CONSULTANCY SERVICES FOR USD 2.26 BLN MUMBAI METRO LINE 4; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hill International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIL); 03/05/2018 – Hill International Expands Presence in India with Multiple Rail / Metro Project Selections; 30/03/2018 – Hill Intl Fincl Outlook and Restatement Filing Update; 19/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Since May 13, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.85 million activity. $11,100 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) was bought by Weintraub Todd E. Sgro David also bought $140,560 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) on Monday, May 13.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $592,655 activity. Another trade for 11,100 shares valued at $100,344 was bought by Scucchi Mark. $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11.

