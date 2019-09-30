Quadrant Capital Management Trimmed Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Position as Valuation Rose; Yakira Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX)

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 158.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 56,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 92,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.28 million, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 322,891 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 13/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $85; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MTG OF HOLDERS IN MAY; 29/05/2018 – Mellanox Launches Ground-Breaking Open Hyper-Scalable Enterprise Framework; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO ESTABLISH PLURALITY VOTING; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68.5%-69.5%; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M

Quadrant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quadrant Capital Management Llc sold 5,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 45,528 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33 million, down from 51,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quadrant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $75.66. About 1.98 million shares traded or 22.18% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $510.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 43,587 shares to 40,900 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royce Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 92,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,827 shares, and cut its stake in Reaves Util Income Fd (UTG).

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $729,042 activity. The insider Spann Rick bought 1,000 shares worth $72,070. 7,000 shares were bought by FARRELL MATTHEW, worth $499,268 on Monday, September 16. Shares for $49,989 were bought by Price Penry W.

