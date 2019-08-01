Quad/Graphics (QUAD) to pay $0.30 on Sep 6, 2019; Rollins Has 1.23 Sentiment

Quad/Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 6, 2019. (NYSE:QUAD) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Quad/Graphics Inc’s current price of $11.31 translates into 2.65% yield. Quad/Graphics Inc’s dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 31.21% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 2.64M shares traded or 330.79% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive

Rollins Inc (ROL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s down -2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 158 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 128 sold and trimmed stock positions in Rollins Inc. The funds in our database reported: 127.43 million shares, down from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Rollins Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 112 Increased: 115 New Position: 43.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold Quad/Graphics, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 11,431 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 139,533 shares. Oarsman holds 1.04% or 184,629 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Numerixs Investment Techs has 0.01% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 4,200 shares. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0% or 92,420 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated owns 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 28,055 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd stated it has 30,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 2.08M are held by Blackrock. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) or 50 shares. Alliancebernstein L P accumulated 0% or 102,710 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 34,775 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles And Equity Rech has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). The California-based Whittier has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $764.77 million. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 888,470 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 13/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. And Northwest Pest Control Receive 2018 Top Workplaces Award From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q REV. $408.7M, EST. $403.0M (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rollins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROL); 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q EPS 22c; 17/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts Rollins, Inc. To Enhance Employee Benefits; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rollins College’s (FL) A2; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Rollins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – SHOOTER AT MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL IDENTIFIED AS STUDENT AUSTIN WYATT ROLLINS, 17 – SHERIFF; 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 3.08% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. for 161,917 shares. Jlb & Associates Inc owns 342,069 shares or 3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Profit Investment Management Llc has 2.79% invested in the company for 87,936 shares. The Minnesota-based Riverbridge Partners Llc has invested 1.66% in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates, a California-based fund reported 163,054 shares.

Analysts await Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ROL’s profit will be $72.05 million for 38.10 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Rollins, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.