Quad/Graphics (QUAD) to pay $0.30 on Sep 6, 2019; Comscore (SCOR)’s Sentiment Is 2.47

Quad/Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 6, 2019. (NYSE:QUAD) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Quad/Graphics Inc's current price of $9.78 translates into 3.07% yield. Quad/Graphics Inc's dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.51% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 551,619 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500.

Comscore Inc (SCOR) investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 42 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 17 sold and reduced stakes in Comscore Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 40.92 million shares, up from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Comscore Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 14 Increased: 27 New Position: 15.

The stock decreased 7.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.79. About 776,035 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (SCOR) has declined 83.18% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement firm that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. The company has market cap of $113.29 million. The Company’s data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. It currently has negative earnings. The firm deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services , and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics.

More notable recent comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "comScore Is Running On Fumes – Seeking Alpha" on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "comScore's Stock Hits New Lows – Yahoo Finance" published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "ComScore (SCOR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" on August 06, 2019.

Rgm Capital Llc holds 5.69% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. for 4.14 million shares. Harvey Partners Llc owns 95,000 shares or 3.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hhr Asset Management Llc has 2.36% invested in the company for 1.70 million shares. The Texas-based Bares Capital Management Inc. has invested 1.82% in the stock. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 2.03 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold Quad/Graphics, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co invested 0.02% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 11,431 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,900 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,647 shares. Water Island Capital Limited has 24,448 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 119,200 shares. Trexquant Invest L P invested in 0.02% or 29,251 shares. Voya Investment Llc stated it has 13,034 shares. Bogle Mngmt L P De invested in 161,282 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,042 shares. 1,000 were reported by Winch Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corp. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.01% or 43,726 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 16,332 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.