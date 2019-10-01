Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Stock Value Rose While Glazer Capital Has Increased by $921,263 Its Position; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Ariel Investments Boosted Its Position

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc. (PM) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 256,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 3.52 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $276.49 million, up from 3.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $76.5. About 135,801 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 131,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 495,892 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, up from 364,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $555.45M market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 481,998 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold QUAD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 3.12% more from 29.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 43,275 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 50,094 shares. Glazer Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.45% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). First Trust Advisors LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 54,428 shares. 22,238 are owned by Caxton Assoc L P. Js Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 27,600 shares. American International Group Inc accumulated 19,761 shares. Us State Bank De holds 0% or 3,051 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 23,263 shares. Renaissance Limited Co owns 318,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus owns 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 53,100 shares. S&T Bancorporation Pa reported 822,013 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. 14,735 were reported by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Company owns 171,426 shares. Walthausen And Company Llc invested in 756,613 shares or 0.79% of the stock.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $864.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schultze Spl Purp Acqustn Co by 94,986 shares to 320,475 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp by 453,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,922 shares, and cut its stake in Pensare Acquisition Corp.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “DOJ sues to block Quad/Graphics’ $1.4 billion acquisition of LSC Communications – Milwaukee Business Journal” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quad/Graphics declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Quad Sells Its Heavy-Duty Industrial Wood Crating Business Transpak to FCA Packaging – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HP Spectre x360 13: The New Standard for Premium – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Altria a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris Will Boost Your Income Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PM, MPC among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Philip Morris Ends Merger Talks With Altria as Juul Woes Mount – Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Owner Launches Long-Awaited Bitcoin Futures – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 37,195 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Wealthcare Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 5,200 were accumulated by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Lc reported 21,690 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 70,497 shares. Millennium invested in 36,951 shares. British Columbia Mgmt holds 406,714 shares. Rockland Tru Commerce stated it has 23,529 shares. Congress Asset Ma owns 3,795 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Burns J W And Incorporated Ny, a New York-based fund reported 24,353 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc holds 0.09% or 992,112 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc accumulated 0.27% or 37,041 shares. Tctc Holdings Ltd owns 191,824 shares. Moneta Group Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 2,691 shares. The Ohio-based Summit Strategies has invested 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).