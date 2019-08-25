Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Stock Rose While Oarsman Capital Has Lifted by $353,639 Its Position; As Tri Continental (TY) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Cut Its Holding

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 32,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The institutional investor held 184,629 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 152,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Quad/Graphics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $468.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 355,251 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 65,706 shares traded or 43.69% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Group Llp owns 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 11,434 shares. Koshinski Asset Inc reported 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Lpl Fincl Limited invested in 0% or 24,769 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation Trust reported 287,538 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,700 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). First Advsr LP owns 87,464 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Mgmt has 8,283 shares. Raymond James Associate invested 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Regions Corp has 4,654 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs accumulated 3,650 shares. Bulldog Invsts Ltd has invested 0.81% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corporation holds 58,320 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 400 shares.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,177 shares to 152,289 shares, valued at $43.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Ser Group invested in 0% or 20,073 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 206,286 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 85,676 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation owns 59,100 shares. The Texas-based Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Trexquant Inv Lp invested 0.02% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 10,859 were accumulated by Annex Advisory Service Limited Liability Com. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Company owns 244,899 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). State Street Corp holds 0% or 825,593 shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 0.01% or 139,533 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 28,055 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn has 140,736 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glazer Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 364,283 shares.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,900 shares to 46,906 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,768 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHG).