Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Stock Rose While Glazer Capital Has Upped Holding; As Kingstone Cos (KINS) Shares Declined, Alpine Investment Management Has Cut by $10.57 Million Its Holding

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (KINS) by 79.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc analyzed 157,761 shares as the company's stock declined 26.07% . The hedge fund held 40,801 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 198,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kingstone Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $86.74M market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 47.33% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.33% the S&P500.

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company's stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $489.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 4.27 million shares to 4.71 million shares, valued at $589.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 553,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 563,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $60,930 activity. GOLDSTEIN BARRY bought $11,580 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. 2,000 shares were bought by HAFT JAY M, worth $17,000 on Tuesday, June 25. MCFADDEN TIMOTHY P had bought 1,000 shares worth $8,000 on Tuesday, August 13.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $678.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tkk Symphony Acquisition Cor by 520,135 shares to 466,895 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Acquisition Corp by 309,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,163 shares, and cut its stake in Mudrick Cap Acquisition Corp.

