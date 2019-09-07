Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Stake Upped by Glazer Capital Llc; Archon Capital Management Has Lowered Agilysys (AGYS) Holding by $7.37 Million; Valuation Rose

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 351,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 844,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.88M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $630.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 82,837 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500.

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 228,511 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eam Investors Ltd Liability Company owns 119,993 shares. Mak One Ltd Liability Com has invested 24.59% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). State Common Retirement Fund owns 14,100 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 31,720 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 11,133 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 451,740 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 6,834 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 22,272 shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 240,627 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Inc holds 98,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust holds 213,150 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 70 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 22,458 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 199,318 shares.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 23 sales for $9.87 million activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $270,490 was made by SRINIVASAN RAMESH on Wednesday, July 31.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conformis Inc by 560,000 shares to 8.17 million shares, valued at $23.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) or 189,748 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.05% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 75,973 shares. D E Shaw Inc reported 0% stake. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of reported 31,100 shares. 13,691 are held by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Us Bankshares De invested in 2,852 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Manikay Partners Limited Com owns 187,500 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 582,524 shares. Water Island Capital Ltd has invested 0.02% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Voya Investment Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Element Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability stated it has 268,500 shares. Blackrock invested in 2.08M shares or 0% of the stock.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $678.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiberius Acquisition Corp by 115,079 shares to 235,627 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leisure Acquisition Corp by 124,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,496 shares, and cut its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Compa.

