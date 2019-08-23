Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Stake Held by Oarsman Capital Inc; Davidson D A & Company Has Increased Position in Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL)

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 61,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The hedge fund held 359,596 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, up from 297,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.23. About 545,901 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.69, EST. $1.54; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 09/03/2018 – Arch Capital Public Offering Price Is $88.55 a for an Aggregate Public Offering Price of $502.45M; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $61.24, EST. $62.36; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q EPS 99c; 18/04/2018 – ARCH GETS $374.46M INDEMNITY REINSURANCE FROM NOTE TRANSACTION; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q Operating Income $1.69/Share; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – EON: Arch Credit Risk Services Inc. Enters Multi-Year Underwriting Services Agreement with Munich Re

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 32,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The institutional investor held 184,629 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 152,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Quad/Graphics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $472.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 74,147 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 319.85 million shares or 0.99% more from 316.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 11,627 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bridges Investment Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Company invested 1.13% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 4.23M shares in its portfolio. Maryland Cap accumulated 12,100 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.23% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). 62,286 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Jane Street Group Inc Lc holds 0% or 12,197 shares. Moreover, Franklin Resource Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 2.23M shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 27,350 shares. 99 are held by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Company. Cambiar Invsts Lc reported 154,845 shares. Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 35.36 million shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd holds 0.24% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) or 7,490 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 73,022 shares.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 12,499 shares to 73,502 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 3,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,230 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Completes Divestiture of BWise to SAI Global – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Insurers Reporting Q2 Earnings on Jul 29: RE, ACGL, MCY, NGHC – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Arch Capital Group Ltd. to Report 2019 Second Quarter Results on July 29, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arch Capital Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp holds 3.99 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 53,530 are held by Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability. Ubs Oconnor Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Manufacturers Life The invested in 12,647 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 395,497 shares. 24,448 were reported by Water Island Capital. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication holds 0% or 6,528 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 28,055 shares. Sei Invs holds 0% or 35,852 shares. Prudential Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 44,795 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Geode Management Limited Liability Com owns 582,524 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia reported 31,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “LSC Communications’ stock plunges to pace NYSE losers after Quad/Graphics buyout deal terminated – MarketWatch” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quad/Graphics declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Value Idea Contest Update: July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Quad Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results – Financial Post” with publication date: July 30, 2019.