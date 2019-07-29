Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Shareholder Oarsman Capital Has Upped Holding; Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) Has Upped by $2.15 Million

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2000% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $172.62. About 2.33M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 32,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 184,629 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 152,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Quad/Graphics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.94M market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 89,054 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 49,442 shares to 175,524 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,768 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Quad Helps Accelerate the Future of Commerce, Announces Strategic Partnership with the dtx company – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 07/23: (CHMA) (RLGY) (KO) Higher; (MRNS) (LKSD) (ACAD) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Apple, Intel, Dish, T-Mobile, Sprint, Morgan Stanley, Francisco Partners – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Element Capital Limited stated it has 19,947 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Winch Advisory Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Systematic Finance LP reported 0.04% stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Ellington Management Gp Lc accumulated 33,700 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 240,523 shares. Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Company has invested 0.27% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Mackenzie Fincl holds 62,271 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Moreover, Clarivest Asset Management Llc has 0.02% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 76,800 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 43,726 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. American Intl, New York-based fund reported 19,930 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 55,889 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 250 are held by Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Inc. 15,003 were reported by Salem Inv Counselors Inc. Bokf Na invested 0.16% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.18% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 2,783 were accumulated by Logan Mgmt. Redwood Invs Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 3,725 shares. First City Capital Management invested 0.21% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Asset One Ltd reported 0.28% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Beck Mngmt Limited Company reported 29,100 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 1,406 shares. Moreover, Sfe Inv Counsel has 1.09% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% or 6,430 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 5,000 shares.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: ADS, NVDA, GIS – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Esports Stocks to Buy to Benefit From the Boom – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for Your Inner Geek – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Ahead of Q1 Earnings, Despite Semiconductor Industry Concerns? – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “How EBITDA Exposes Three Reasons to Like NVDA Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.