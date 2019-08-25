Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Shareholder Oarsman Capital Has Increased Holding by $353,639 as Valuation Rose; Shannon River Fund Management Trimmed Ptc (PTC) Holding by $5.26 Million

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 32,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The institutional investor held 184,629 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 152,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Quad/Graphics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $468.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 345,668 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 57,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 304,523 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.07 million, down from 361,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $65.12. About 1.04M shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES; 06/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 TOTAL REVENUE $1,250 MLN – $1,260 MLN; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK CEO SEES POST-PTC CAPEX AT 16%-18% OF SALES; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Rev $1.25B-$1.26B; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $573.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 263,057 shares to 511,650 shares, valued at $31.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 469,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 929,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.97M for 49.33 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 49,442 shares to 175,524 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHV) by 11,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,286 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4.