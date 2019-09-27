Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Shareholder Glazer Capital Has Upped Its Stake; As Cosan LTD (CZZ) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Lonestar Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 107,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 325,740 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35 million, down from 433,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 382,955 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 131,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 495,892 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, up from 364,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $548.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 268,013 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $864.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crescent Acquisition Corp by 61,800 shares to 995,631 shares, valued at $10.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forum Merger Ii Corp by 41,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,000 shares, and cut its stake in Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.32 in 2019Q1.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 910,000 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,000 shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.