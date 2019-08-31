Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Shareholder Glazer Capital Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.55 Million; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Valuation Rose, Jbf Capital Has Cut Position

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 251,047 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 93.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 20,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288,000, down from 22,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.46 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 19/04/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman hires Max Ritter from Morgan Stanley as head of LatAm M&A – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – Goldman CEO supports Trump’s effort to ‘even out’ US-China trade; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs May Be Getting Its Groove Back; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit To Buy Ipreo for $1.855B From Private Equity Funds Managed by Blackstone Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division; 14/03/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L , BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Total Assets Under Supervision $1.5 Trillion at 1Q End; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN RAISES TURKEY YEAR-END INFLATION EST. TO 11% VS 10.5%

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $678.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp Iii by 43,204 shares to 56,796 shares, valued at $579,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alberton Acquisition Corp by 181,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,058 shares, and cut its stake in Spartan Energy Acquisiton Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 50,560 shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 3,616 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.35% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs reported 2,476 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Trexquant Invest LP reported 29,251 shares. S&T Fincl Bank Pa stated it has 1.97% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 27,843 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Ltd reported 1,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aqr Management Ltd accumulated 65,659 shares. 161,282 were accumulated by Bogle Invest Lp De. The New York-based Water Island Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Sei Company reported 35,852 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0.05% or 208,254 shares. Goodwin Daniel L has 6,000 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Limited Company has 2.18% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). South Dakota Inv Council holds 111,514 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest accumulated 20,325 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Zweig reported 22,700 shares. First Personal Services stated it has 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Brinker Inc reported 10,443 shares stake. Mirae Asset Global Co owns 0.04% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 25,027 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 35,825 shares in its portfolio. Homrich & Berg accumulated 0.03% or 2,780 shares. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv owns 11,303 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.70 million were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt. Hsbc Holding Public Lc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 331,807 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96B for 9.20 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.