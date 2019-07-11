Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Shareholder Glazer Capital Boosted Its Position by $2.55 Million as Shares Declined; As Envestnet (ENV) Stock Value Rose, King Luther Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $3.05 Million

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 46,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,617 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.94M, down from 229,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $70.31. About 6,348 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet l PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.75% CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 28/03/2018 – Tamarac Introduces Quick Start Offering; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 42C; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 22/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Pricing of Convertible Notes Offering; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet to Attend June Conferences

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 278,250 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Quad to Vigorously Defend Its Pending Acquisition of LSC Communications – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Quad Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on April 30, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Value Idea Contest: June Update – GuruFocus.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quad/Graphics, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $678.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Seven Star Acquisition Co by 146,656 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $14.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp by 41,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 597,520 shares, and cut its stake in Kbl Merger Corp Iv Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Tech Inc holds 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) or 4,200 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% or 21,340 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 140,736 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co reported 0% stake. Moreover, Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 1,000 shares. State Street holds 0% or 825,593 shares. 206,286 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Glazer Capital Limited Liability Company reported 364,283 shares. Intl Group Inc stated it has 19,930 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 3.99 million shares. James Inv Research Inc invested in 0.04% or 49,440 shares. Caxton Associates Lp holds 15,619 shares. Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 409,915 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 23,263 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Com The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 28,995 shares. Axa has 289,590 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 12,212 shares or 0% of the stock. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp owns 912,274 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.05% or 142,753 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 3,461 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp holds 11 shares. Ashford Mngmt holds 256,020 shares or 2.44% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Lc owns 47,202 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Summit Creek Advsr Lc has 3.38% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Moreover, Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Brinker Capital reported 13,540 shares stake. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 268,924 shares. Moreover, Proshare Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $450,827 activity. Arora Anil sold $31,038 worth of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 8.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ENV’s profit will be $12.97M for 70.31 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.89% EPS growth.