Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Share Value Rose While Water Island Capital Lowered Its Position; Hmi Capital Has Cut Its Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stake by $1.68 Million

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 6.36M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.80 million, down from 6.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.73. About 858,837 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 25/04/2018 – Apollo Aviation Group Raises $950M for SASOF IV Aviation Fund; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS START OF TRADING ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ANTICIPATED TO BE 4 MAY 2018; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Apollo Management Holdings’ Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘; 19/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Global Management LLC Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APO); 06/03/2018 – HARRIS SAYS APOLLO WILL TURN ON NEW $24.7B FUND ON MARCH 31; 27/03/2018 – HTG Molecular Diagnostics Secures Debt Facility with MidCap Financial; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 30/04/2018 – APOLLO WANTS BUSINESS TO SPAN SEMI-LIQUID CREDIT, MIDDLE MARKET; 23/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht receives Starboard-led bid for rail unit; 08/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – TO USE NET PROCEEDS & CASH ON HAND TO REPAY OUTSTANDING TERM LOAN FACILITY UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 168,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 24,448 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 193,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 251,047 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 23,620 shares to 76,150 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Comm Corp by 536,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walthausen And Limited Co owns 639,990 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 1.16 million shares. Manikay Llc owns 0.28% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 187,500 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 14,900 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs reported 4,200 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 66,895 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 268,500 shares. Sei Invs holds 35,852 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0.01% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 122,645 shares. Whittier invested in 34 shares or 0% of the stock. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity holds 41,630 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) or 50 shares.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LSC Communications Is Not Worth Chasing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quad/Graphics Close To A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “LSC Terminates Quad Merger, Gives Concerning Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn reported 0% stake. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 4.51 million shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0.02% stake. The Massachusetts-based Fmr has invested 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Thornburg Investment Mngmt has 631,004 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Natixis, a France-based fund reported 2.31 million shares. Endeavour Advsrs has invested 0.26% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Raymond James Associate owns 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 64,483 shares. 33,686 were reported by Stifel Fin Corporation. Tiger Global Management Limited Liability has invested 5.87% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Proffitt & Goodson Inc owns 0.03% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 4,213 shares. 85,000 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Ltd. Grandeur Peak Glob Llc holds 76,375 shares. Iconiq Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.31% or 102,266 shares.