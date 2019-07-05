Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Share Price Declined While Water Island Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding; Torchmark (TMK) Shareholder Aqr Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $33.72 Million

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 168,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,448 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 193,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.46. About 260,802 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 416,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 314,004 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.73 million, down from 730,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $91.63. About 205,731 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 2.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK)

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 1.67 million shares to 3.45M shares, valued at $54.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.51 per share. TMK’s profit will be $183.49M for 13.88 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Torchmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.61% EPS growth.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msg Network Inc by 50,237 shares to 164,804 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

