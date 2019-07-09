Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Position Has Lifted by Glazer Capital Llc; Emcore (EMKR) Shareholder Paradigm Capital Management Trimmed Position as Stock Price Declined

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Emcore Corporation (EMKR) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 778,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 479,042 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Emcore Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 46,747 shares traded. EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) has declined 18.29% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EMKR News: 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 03/05/2018 – Emcore 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – Emcore 2Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 12c; 24/04/2018 – Emcore Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 8 Days; 22/05/2018 – Emcore Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Emcore; 03/05/2018 – Emcore 2Q Loss/Shr 11c; 19/03/2018 EMCORE CORP EMKR.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/04/2018 – Emcore Cuts 2Q View To Rev $18M-$19M; 09/05/2018 – Emcore Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 9 Days

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.11M market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 478,987 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $678.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capitol Invt Corp Iv by 30,304 shares to 576,269 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gordon Pointe Acquisition Co by 112,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,461 shares, and cut its stake in Opes Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manikay Partners Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Vanguard Inc reported 3.99M shares stake. Invesco reported 240,523 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 14,900 shares. 60,760 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc. Annex Advisory Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 21,340 shares. Ameritas Prns reported 2,476 shares. James Invest Inc holds 0.04% or 49,440 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 109,896 shares. New York-based Muzinich And has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 2,852 are held by Us Savings Bank De. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 28,055 shares. Quantbot Techs LP owns 3,616 shares. Ellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 33,700 shares.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR) by 397,096 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $11.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold EMKR shares while 14 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 15.19 million shares or 3.33% less from 15.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,927 are held by Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). Bridgeway Capital Management reported 175,702 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 11,000 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR). Perritt Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.07% or 51,000 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 139,576 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 135,740 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0% in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 14,350 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 166,510 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paw Capital Corp stated it has 2.17% of its portfolio in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR). Ariel Invs Limited Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) for 1.52 million shares. Needham Mngmt Lc holds 335,000 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 26,698 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR).