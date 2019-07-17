Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Position Boosted by Oarsman Capital Inc; Wex (WEX) Shareholder New Amsterdam Partners Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Value Rose

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,821 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $734,000, down from 11,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.45 billion market cap company. It closed at $218.46 lastly. It is down 12.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 32,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 184,629 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 152,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Quad/Graphics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.82. About 305,518 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regal (NYSE:RBC) by 8,831 shares to 21,941 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls Intl Plc by 21,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,396 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Quad/Graphics Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1%; Axovant Gene Therapies Shares Spike Higher – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Dana Gruen, Quad’s Deputy General Counsel, Recognized for Outstanding Leadership in Employment Law – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 31,247 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 28,360 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 207,005 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 4,241 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,034 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 189,748 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.04% or 27,843 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 0% or 12,647 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp owns 0.01% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 100,500 shares. Systematic Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 90,727 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corp has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Services Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 109,896 shares.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 99,094 shares to 190,037 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs (NYSE:TMHC) by 17,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.96 per share. WEX’s profit will be $89.96M for 26.26 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has 29,266 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 11,500 shares. Bluemar Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 3.45% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd Ny holds 0.27% or 3,821 shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 21,105 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 1.36 million shares. 19,052 are owned by Raymond James And Assoc. Brinker Capital Inc accumulated 0.06% or 7,685 shares. The California-based Whittier has invested 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Fin Counselors holds 1,268 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 73 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Llc accumulated 1,322 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited reported 3,589 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Parametric Port Ltd Liability Com reported 70,832 shares.