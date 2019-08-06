Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holding Held by Glazer Capital Llc; Citigroup (C) Holder Brave Asset Management Lifted Its Position by $468,348

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 151.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 7,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 12,554 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $65.42. About 3.40M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital to Decrease by About $121.3M; 18/04/2018 – CITI NAMES PARR, ARVESCHOUG AS CO-HEADS OF GLOBAL COMMS GROUP; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, UBS CARRYING OUT PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 2.6% OF AENA; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war’: Citigroup economist; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S CATHERINE MANN COMMENT ON BLOOMBERG TV; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES KOJIMA HEAD OF TREASURY & TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR JAPAN; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT COMMENTS ON CARD DEAL AT ANNUAL MEETING

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $525.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 489,780 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup posts `solid” Q2 numbers – Regents Research – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Whitaker Michael.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Css Ltd Company Il has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.88% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 122,267 shares. Prospector Ptnrs Limited holds 122,819 shares. Truepoint has invested 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oldfield Prtnrs Llp holds 1.09 million shares. Highland Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 261,363 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.28% or 785,680 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Retail Bank accumulated 0.03% or 3,024 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 220 shares. Elkhorn Prtn Lp invested 0.52% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 417,421 were accumulated by Spears Abacus Limited Liability Com. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 12,178 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.28% or 103,765 shares in its portfolio.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 60,359 shares to 46,789 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 60,760 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 28,055 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Balyasny Asset Ltd Co accumulated 207,005 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) or 62,271 shares. Tci Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 53,600 shares in its portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 107,507 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 28,658 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 31,247 were accumulated by Tudor Et Al. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 13,691 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Northern Trust stated it has 395,497 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 90,727 are owned by Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $678.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tkk Symphony Acquisition Cor by 520,135 shares to 466,895 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capitol Invt Corp Iv by 30,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,269 shares, and cut its stake in Trinity Merger Corp.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Quad/Graphics’s (NYSE:QUAD) Painful 60% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Quad/Graphics Stock Soared Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Value Idea Contest Update: July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.