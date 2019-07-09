Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Holding Has Upped by Oarsman Capital Inc; Rbo & Co Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) Raised by $8.23 Million

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 74,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,850 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08 million, up from 97,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $141.52. About 4.22 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 32,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 184,629 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 152,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Quad/Graphics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.68. About 168,313 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 75,973 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Barclays Public Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Renaissance Ltd, New York-based fund reported 268,500 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.16 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Lc has 2.36M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 76,800 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 31,305 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 2.08M shares. Swiss State Bank holds 59,100 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Lc invested in 33,700 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Limited reported 0.03% stake. 50 are held by Tci Wealth. Whittier Tru has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Quad Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Americaâ€™s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Quad/Graphics to acquire LSC Communications in all-stock transaction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,317 shares to 54,773 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,948 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHV).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Walt Disney (DIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy at an All-Time High – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Does Disney Stock Get to $200 in 2, 4 or 6 Years? – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Magic is Back at Disney – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. $227,200 worth of stock was sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 82,431 were accumulated by Bank. Dodge & Cox invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Btc Cap Mngmt has 33,632 shares. Natixis invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.77% or 807,448 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Llc has invested 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cincinnati Insurance reported 375,000 shares stake. Jones Financial Cos Lllp owns 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 67,456 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,362 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Hs Management Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1.93M shares. Gyroscope Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Com reported 8,847 shares. Moreover, Ckw Group has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hgk Asset reported 2.13% stake. Harvey Cap Management holds 4,500 shares.