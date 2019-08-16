Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holding Has Upped by Glazer Capital Llc; Intl Business Machines (IBM) Holder Woodstock Has Trimmed Position by $365,190

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $490.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 414,455 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500.

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 2,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 7,752 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 10,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $131.92. About 3.67M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.48 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Retail Bank Corporation owns 550,062 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability has invested 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.3% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). M Kraus reported 1.24% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.65% or 7.20M shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Limited Company accumulated 5,231 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Godsey Gibb Associate owns 2,240 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Tradition Limited Liability Com holds 1.1% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 28,684 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management stated it has 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Headinvest Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd reported 0.37% stake. Weiss Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,469 shares. Heritage Invsts Mngmt reported 106,228 shares. Jaffetilchin Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.31% or 9,855 shares in its portfolio.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $678.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graf Indl Corp by 30,762 shares to 696,928 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Fin Acquisition Corp by 81,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,760 shares, and cut its stake in Gores Holdings Iii Inc.