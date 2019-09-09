Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holding Boosted by Glazer Capital Llc; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Increased Holding

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.04. About 265,702 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 87.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 130,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 280,381 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.54M, up from 149,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $119.4. About 3.27 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha" on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 13, 2019, Fool.com published: "Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – The Motley Fool" on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance" published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Chevron preparing for Venezuela exit with new contract provisions – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 91,365 shares to 232,339 shares, valued at $16.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,922 shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: "LSC Communications' stock plunges to pace NYSE losers after Quad/Graphics buyout deal terminated – MarketWatch" on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance" published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Quad/Graphics declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Why Quad/Graphics Stock Soared Wednesday – Yahoo Finance" published on July 31, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com's news article titled: "Quad Sells Its Heavy-Duty Industrial Wood Crating Business Transpak to FCA Packaging – Financial Post" with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $678.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Megalith Finl Acquisition Co by 119,428 shares to 350,873 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp by 95,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,679 shares, and cut its stake in Gores Holdings Iii Inc.