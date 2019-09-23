Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holder Manikay Partners Has Raised Position; New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) Position Increased by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 93,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 281,250 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23M, up from 187,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 622,945 shares traded or 4.19% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 25,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 553,841 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.07 million, up from 528,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 2.58 million shares traded or 30.72% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 26/04/2018 – New York Times Board Approves Increase in Caputo Compensation; 03/05/2018 – NYT SAYS IT’S RETAINING POST-ELECTION DIGITAL SUBSCRIBERS; 01/05/2018 – Dozens of questions Special Counsel Robert Mueller wants to ask President Trump were leaked to the New York Times and published on Monday; 30/05/2018 – President Donald Trump asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reverse his decision to recuse himself from the Russia probe, according to The New York Times; 10/04/2018 – Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein personally approved the FBI raids on Trump’s personal lawyer, The New York Times reports; 15/03/2018 – Anderson Cooper 360°: BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including; 13/03/2018 – Trump may select Energy Secretary Rick Perry for the position, the New York Times reports, citing two people close to the White House; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 08/05/2018 – OIL FUTURES PARE LOSSES AFTER NEW YORK TIMES REPORTS TRUMP TELLS FRANCE’S MACRON THE U.S. WILL WITHDRAW FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 30/04/2018 – New York Times Expands TV, Podcast Effort After `Daily’ Success

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Capital has 0.03% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 24,766 shares. 160 were accumulated by Ftb Advisors. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability owns 9,562 shares. Piedmont holds 0.02% or 15,887 shares. 232,036 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 42,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Peoples Fincl, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 600 shares. Blair William And Il owns 0.01% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 36,759 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 5.96 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Stevens Cap Management Lp invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). First Republic Investment Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Aperio Gp Lc has 50,296 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 13,601 shares.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Failing Or Succeeding? Trump Renews Criticism On The New York Times – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Biggest Tech Play Of The Year Is Flying Under Wall Streetâ€™s Radar – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney CEO Bob Iger On Not Buying Twitter: The ‘Nastiness Is Extraordinary’ – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $932.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 11,602 shares to 273,147 shares, valued at $31.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,483 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Quad/Graphics Stock Soared Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “LSC Communications’ stock plunges to pace NYSE losers after Quad/Graphics buyout deal terminated – MarketWatch” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quad/Graphics Close To A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Quad Sells Its Heavy-Duty Industrial Wood Crating Business Transpak to FCA Packaging – Financial Post” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $12.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Corp by 349,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).