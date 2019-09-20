Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holder Glazer Capital Lifted Holding; Eog Res (EOG) Shares Declined While Riverpark Capital Management Upped Holding

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 23,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 82,072 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.65 million, up from 58,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $81.01. About 2.79 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 131,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 495,892 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, up from 364,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 331,504 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36 million and $467.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) by 64,278 shares to 161,091 shares, valued at $6.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 9,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,400 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $864.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hennessy Cap Acqustion Corp by 59,134 shares to 43,460 shares, valued at $449,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chardan Healthcare Acquisiti by 153,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,296 shares, and cut its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Compa.

