Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holder Glazer Capital Has Upped Its Stake by $2.55 Million as Stock Value Declined; Advisors Asset Management Maintains Position in Hill (HRC)

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. About 446,894 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 34.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 6,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,935 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 18,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $104.99. About 262,666 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – GROETELAARS WILL JOIN CO’S BOARD; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Narrows FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.60-Adj EPS $4.65; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRC); 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – GROETELAARS SUCCEEDS JOHN J. GREISCH; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Appoints John Groetelaars As President And Chief Executive Officer; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM DECLARES DIV 20C/SHR, WAS 18C/SHR, EST. 19.25C; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results Exceed Guidance

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $678.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Megalith Finl Acquisition Co by 186,846 shares to 277,042 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Acquisition Corp by 309,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,163 shares, and cut its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Compa.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential reported 261,277 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corp holds 100,500 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Invesco Ltd holds 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) or 240,523 shares. Water Island Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 24,448 shares. Strs Ohio reported 53,600 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 27,843 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Lc holds 56,827 shares. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd holds 7,992 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Mackenzie Corporation has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 62,271 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Numerixs Tech Incorporated owns 4,200 shares. 34 are held by Whittier.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,785 shares to 86,300 shares, valued at $23.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,073 shares, and cut its stake in Elbit Systems Limited (NASDAQ:ESLT).