Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holder Glazer Capital Has Upped Its Position; Reilly Financial Advisors Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $1.35 Million; Stock Declined

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18 million shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $468.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 345,668 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $678.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegro Merger Corp by 33,885 shares to 82,330 shares, valued at $863,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegro Merger Corp Com by 260,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,557 shares, and cut its stake in Gordon Pointe Acquisition Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 825,593 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 60,760 shares. Quantbot Tech LP reported 3,616 shares. Manikay Prtn Lc invested in 0.28% or 187,500 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 33,242 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 56,827 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Connecticut-based Matarin Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.35% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Sei Investments accumulated 0% or 35,852 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 352,064 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 102,710 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 139,220 shares. Prelude Cap Llc owns 12,041 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 31,247 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11M and $770.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 22,482 shares to 85,559 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Inc holds 1.79% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 233,239 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 1,005 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Com owns 0.89% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 87,367 shares. Boston Mgmt has 53,198 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Chatham Group Incorporated has 19,503 shares. Clean Yield Group Incorporated has 6,901 shares. Nexus Invest Mgmt holds 0.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 9,332 shares. Sunbelt Secs owns 1.31% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 32,530 shares. Moreover, Loeb Prtnrs Corp has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 17,055 shares. Moreover, Lederer And Assocs Counsel Ca has 1.56% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Horrell Cap Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 40,323 were reported by Janney Management Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, United Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0.81% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.42 million shares.

