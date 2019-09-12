Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holder Glazer Capital Has Upped Holding; Alleghany Cut Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $2.00 Million

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 131,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 495,892 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, up from 364,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $615.07M market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 482,985 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 7,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 177,436 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.94M, down from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $269.95. About 6.28M shares traded or 85.43% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold QUAD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 3.12% more from 29.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication, New York-based fund reported 1.61M shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Ltd owns 359,071 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Company has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 120,934 are owned by Federated Investors Pa. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Citigroup Inc accumulated 13,225 shares. 3,722 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Management Incorporated. Muzinich & Company stated it has 916 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp invested in 18,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 3,051 are held by Us Fincl Bank De. 41,185 are held by Shell Asset Management. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 27,600 were accumulated by Js Ltd Co.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Quad Sells Its Heavy-Duty Industrial Wood Crating Business Transpak to FCA Packaging – Financial Post” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quad/Graphics Close To A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Quad/Graphics Stock Soared Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “LSC Communications’ stock plunges to pace NYSE losers after Quad/Graphics buyout deal terminated – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $864.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forum Merger Ii Corp by 41,542 shares to 96,000 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp by 61,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 995,631 shares, and cut its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.41 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Pink Portfolio: Mastercard’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard makes a blockchain move – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.