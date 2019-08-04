Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)

This is a contrast between Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) and PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quad/Graphics Inc. 11 0.14 N/A -0.26 0.00 PRGX Global Inc. 8 0.75 N/A 0.04 136.83

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Quad/Graphics Inc. and PRGX Global Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quad/Graphics Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -0.4% PRGX Global Inc. 0.00% 4.6% 2.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.66 beta means Quad/Graphics Inc.’s volatility is 66.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, PRGX Global Inc. has beta of 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quad/Graphics Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8. Competitively, PRGX Global Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. PRGX Global Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quad/Graphics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Quad/Graphics Inc. and PRGX Global Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quad/Graphics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PRGX Global Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Quad/Graphics Inc.’s upside potential is 163.39% at a $30 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of PRGX Global Inc. is $13, which is potential 135.51% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Quad/Graphics Inc. is looking more favorable than PRGX Global Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Quad/Graphics Inc. and PRGX Global Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.4% and 76.5%. Insiders held roughly 5.8% of Quad/Graphics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of PRGX Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quad/Graphics Inc. 36.59% 45.56% 2.63% -17.26% -44.01% -8.2% PRGX Global Inc. -15.26% -16.89% -28.9% -38.42% -37.67% -40.76%

For the past year Quad/Graphics Inc. has stronger performance than PRGX Global Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors PRGX Global Inc. beats Quad/Graphics Inc.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and other media services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. It also provides marketing and other services, such as marketing strategy, media planning and placement, data insights, segmentation and response analytics services, creative services, videography, photography, workflow solutions, digital imaging, facilities management, and digital publishing services. In addition, the company offers interactive print solutions comprising image recognition and near field communication technology, mailing, distribution, logistics, and data optimization and hygiene services. Further, it manufactures ink. The company serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers that include retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers. It also offers adjacent recovery services comprising advisory, analytics, and supplier information management (SIM) services, as well as PRGX OPTIX suite of analytics tools. The company serves retailers, such as discount, department, specialty, grocery, and drug stores, as well as wholesalers; business enterprises, including manufacturers, financial services firms, pharmaceutical companies, and resource companies, such as oil and gas companies; and federal and state government agencies. PRGX Global, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.