Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)

Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) and OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quad/Graphics Inc. 10 0.13 N/A -0.26 0.00 OneSmart International Education Group Limited 8 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Quad/Graphics Inc. and OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quad/Graphics Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -0.4% OneSmart International Education Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Quad/Graphics Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Quad/Graphics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Quad/Graphics Inc. and OneSmart International Education Group Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.4% and 57.6%. Insiders held 5.8% of Quad/Graphics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.59% of OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quad/Graphics Inc. 36.59% 45.56% 2.63% -17.26% -44.01% -8.2% OneSmart International Education Group Limited -7.97% -6.57% -14.37% -12.96% -26.76% -5.26%

For the past year Quad/Graphics Inc. was more bearish than OneSmart International Education Group Limited.

Summary

Quad/Graphics Inc. beats OneSmart International Education Group Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and other media services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. It also provides marketing and other services, such as marketing strategy, media planning and placement, data insights, segmentation and response analytics services, creative services, videography, photography, workflow solutions, digital imaging, facilities management, and digital publishing services. In addition, the company offers interactive print solutions comprising image recognition and near field communication technology, mailing, distribution, logistics, and data optimization and hygiene services. Further, it manufactures ink. The company serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers that include retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. The company also provides language and culture programs, such as English language study under the OneSmart Elite English brand; overseas study test preparation services under the OneSmart overseas Language Training brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. As of November 30, 2017, it operated a network of 225 study centers across 42 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.