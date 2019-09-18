Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quad/Graphics Inc. 10 0.13 N/A -0.26 0.00 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 4 0.48 N/A -1.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Quad/Graphics Inc. and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quad/Graphics Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -0.4% Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -12.2%

Volatility and Risk

Quad/Graphics Inc. has a beta of 1.66 and its 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Quad/Graphics Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Quad/Graphics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.4% of Quad/Graphics Inc. shares and 57.2% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.8% of Quad/Graphics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 19.66% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quad/Graphics Inc. 36.59% 45.56% 2.63% -17.26% -44.01% -8.2% Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. -0.25% 1.76% 14.08% -12.53% -55.83% -13.65%

For the past year Quad/Graphics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Summary

Quad/Graphics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and other media services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. It also provides marketing and other services, such as marketing strategy, media planning and placement, data insights, segmentation and response analytics services, creative services, videography, photography, workflow solutions, digital imaging, facilities management, and digital publishing services. In addition, the company offers interactive print solutions comprising image recognition and near field communication technology, mailing, distribution, logistics, and data optimization and hygiene services. Further, it manufactures ink. The company serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers that include retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies. The South African Transaction Processing segment provides welfare benefit distribution services to the South African government and transaction processing for retailers, utilities, and banks. The International Transaction Processing segment offers payment processing services to merchants and card issuers through its value-added network. The Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies segment provides short-term loans; and smart card accounts. This segment also sells prepaid products comprising electricity and airtime, as well as hardware and software products; and offers life insurance products. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.