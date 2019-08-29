Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Reaches $9.14 After 8.00% Up Move; NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. NetApp has $89 highest and $4100 lowest target. $58.29’s average target is 21.64% above currents $47.92 stock price. NetApp had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) earned “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, August 2. Bank of America maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) rating on Thursday, March 7. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $80 target. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) rating on Friday, August 2. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $4100 target. See NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) latest ratings:

The stock of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.52% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 248,861 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7cThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $482.78M company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $9.87 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:QUAD worth $38.62M more.

The stock increased 2.34% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 1.06M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NetApp, Inc. shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And accumulated 0.02% or 207,095 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Loomis Sayles L P has 0% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Balyasny Asset Ltd Com invested in 0% or 5,408 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 16 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, Texas-based fund reported 1.53 million shares. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 8,000 shares. Marco Investment Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 8,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 18,303 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd reported 0.09% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Moreover, Cibc Ww has 0% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 8,937 shares.

NetApp, Inc. provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.40 billion. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions. It has a 12.25 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ONTAP storage operating system for data protection and security; SANtricity storage operating system, which provides performance, reliability, and data protection for application-driven workloads; SolidFire element operating system; NetApp StorageGRID Webscale software that allows clients to store and manage massive amounts of data on premises and in the cloud; NetApp integrated data protection solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and FlexArray storage virtualization software.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and other media services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $482.78 million. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold Quad/Graphics, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Research stated it has 0.04% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation holds 100,500 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.11% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) or 2.36 million shares. 140,736 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 0% or 12,647 shares. Putnam Invests Limited holds 244,899 shares. 107,571 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Llc. Trexquant Investment Lp invested in 29,251 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. 1,000 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Limited Liability. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) invested 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Glazer Limited Liability holds 0.64% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) or 364,283 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 50,560 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 395,497 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Llc reported 12,041 shares stake.