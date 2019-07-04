Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) and Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Contrasting side by side

As Business Services companies, Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) and Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quad/Graphics Inc. 12 0.09 N/A -0.26 0.00 Marathon Patent Group Inc. 2 11.39 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Quad/Graphics Inc. and Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quad/Graphics Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -0.4% Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0.00% -170.3% -116.1%

Volatility and Risk

Quad/Graphics Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.62 beta. Competitively, Marathon Patent Group Inc. is 136.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quad/Graphics Inc. Its rival Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Marathon Patent Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Quad/Graphics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.9% of Quad/Graphics Inc. shares and 3.1% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares. Quad/Graphics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.1% of Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quad/Graphics Inc. -0.55% -12.84% -24.55% -36.19% -43.95% -12.42% Marathon Patent Group Inc. 10.65% 7.33% 51.89% 10.24% -44.1% 122.25%

For the past year Quad/Graphics Inc. had bearish trend while Marathon Patent Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Quad/Graphics Inc. beats Marathon Patent Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and other media services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. It also provides marketing and other services, such as marketing strategy, media planning and placement, data insights, segmentation and response analytics services, creative services, videography, photography, workflow solutions, digital imaging, facilities management, and digital publishing services. In addition, the company offers interactive print solutions comprising image recognition and near field communication technology, mailing, distribution, logistics, and data optimization and hygiene services. Further, it manufactures ink. The company serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers that include retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.