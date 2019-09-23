Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Contrasting side by side

As Business Services businesses, Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) and Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quad/Graphics Inc. 10 0.12 N/A -0.26 0.00 Cintas Corporation 233 3.84 N/A 7.65 34.04

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Quad/Graphics Inc. and Cintas Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quad/Graphics Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -0.4% Cintas Corporation 0.00% 26.9% 11.6%

Volatility and Risk

Quad/Graphics Inc. has a 1.66 beta, while its volatility is 66.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cintas Corporation’s 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.98 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quad/Graphics Inc. Its rival Cintas Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Cintas Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Quad/Graphics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Quad/Graphics Inc. and Cintas Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quad/Graphics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cintas Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

Quad/Graphics Inc. has a 202.42% upside potential and a consensus price target of $30. On the other hand, Cintas Corporation’s potential downside is -10.88% and its consensus price target is $225. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Quad/Graphics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cintas Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.4% of Quad/Graphics Inc. shares and 69.5% of Cintas Corporation shares. About 5.8% of Quad/Graphics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Cintas Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quad/Graphics Inc. 36.59% 45.56% 2.63% -17.26% -44.01% -8.2% Cintas Corporation -0.56% 9.03% 20.54% 39.56% 28.47% 55.03%

For the past year Quad/Graphics Inc. had bearish trend while Cintas Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Cintas Corporation beats Quad/Graphics Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and other media services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. It also provides marketing and other services, such as marketing strategy, media planning and placement, data insights, segmentation and response analytics services, creative services, videography, photography, workflow solutions, digital imaging, facilities management, and digital publishing services. In addition, the company offers interactive print solutions comprising image recognition and near field communication technology, mailing, distribution, logistics, and data optimization and hygiene services. Further, it manufactures ink. The company serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers that include retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.