Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Stock Value Rose While Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Decreased by $13.24 Million Its Stake; Altfest L J & Company Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) Lowered as Shares Declined

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 974,447 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.84M, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52B market cap company. The stock increased 4.99% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 1.12M shares traded or 164.83% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Agrees with Land & Buildings That Change is Warranted on QTS Board; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – QTS WILL TRANSITION CERTAIN CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES CUSTOMER CONTRACTS AND SUPPORT TO GDT; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in QTS Realty; 17/05/2018 – QTS Welcomes Passage of Georgia Tax Incentive Legislation for Data Centers; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Hasn’t Acknowledged or Pledged to Fix Failures in Corporate Governance and Compensation Practices; 07/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms QTS Realty Trust ‘BB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in QTS Realty; 30/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: URGENT AND MEANINGFUL CHANGE IS NEEDED AT QTS

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 93.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 12,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 863 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $894,000, down from 12,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 4.59 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 93,104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Gamco Et Al reported 6,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 11,626 shares. Cbre Clarion accumulated 707,426 shares. Moody State Bank Division holds 206 shares. Driehaus Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 70,617 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 0% stake. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 8,900 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 0.02% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 78,031 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Company has 1.38% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 633,395 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt LP has 0.02% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 35,234 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 245,160 shares to 340,150 shares, valued at $42.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73 million. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 9,030 shares to 41,051 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 56,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).