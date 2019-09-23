Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Shares Rose While Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Lowered Its Position; As Net 1 Ueps Technologies (UEPS) Stock Rose, Prescott Group Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $307,744

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 29,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 215,337 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.94 million, down from 244,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82B market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $50.93. About 1.09M shares traded or 164.95% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in QTS Realty; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – QTS WILL TRANSITION CERTAIN CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES CUSTOMER CONTRACTS AND SUPPORT TO GDT; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 09/05/2018 – RENEW HOLDINGS PLC – MATERIALLY EARNINGS ENHANCING ACQUISITION OF QTS GROUP LTD TO COMPLEMENT EXISTING RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS FOR £80M; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership With GDT; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – BENEFIT TO QTS DURING THE YEAR WILL BE RELATIVELY MODEST AS ACCOUNTS ARE TRANSITIONED; 20/04/2018 – QTS:GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS OPPOSING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION VOTE; 24/04/2018 – QTS ENTERS CLOUD & MANAGED SERVICES PARTNERSHIP WITH GDT; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc (UEPS) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 76,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.08% . The hedge fund held 4.47M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.88M, down from 4.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 9.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $3.81. About 489,798 shares traded or 192.17% up from the average. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has declined 55.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UEPS News: 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES – COURT ALSO ORDERED CPS ORDERED TO REFUND SAID AMOUNT OF ZAR 317 MLN TO SASSA WITH INTEREST FROM JUNE 2014 TO DATE OF PAYMENT; 24/05/2018 – Net 1 Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 24/05/2018 – NET1 UNIT SAID IN COURT PAPERS ITS MAKING OPERATIONAL LOSS; 12/04/2018 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2018 Results; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TO APPEAL ORDER TO REPAY 317M RAND TO SASSA; 24/05/2018 – S. Africa Seeks Order to Pay Net 1 as Company Pleads Losses; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 TO IMMEDIATELY SEEK LEAVE TO APPEAL COST RECOVERY RULING; 24/05/2018 – Net1 to Participate at Baird’s Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 07/03/2018 FOREIGNERS BOUGHT NET 1,264.8BLN YEN OF JAPANESE BONDS IN WEEK; 02/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN TREASURY SAYS NET1 CHARGE FOR WELFARE IS TOO HIGH

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold QTS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 9,800 shares in its portfolio. Washington Cap Mngmt invested in 0.66% or 12,600 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.02% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 59,272 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Llc reported 8,536 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities Group owns 9,000 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al holds 0% or 6,000 shares. Raymond James & invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Huntington Bank & Trust accumulated 886 shares. Connors Investor Services invested 0.48% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Global Endowment Ltd Partnership has 9,900 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Comm Ltd holds 42,413 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Waterfront Cap Prns Limited Com has 2.64% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Ameritas Prns invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Granahan Investment Mgmt Incorporated Ma accumulated 90,205 shares.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “QTS gains, DLR and SBAC fall amid Morgan Stanley rerates – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “QTS Realty Trust starts 6.75M-share stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “IEIC Welcomes New Founding Members Ford Motor Company, Henrico Virginia and DE-CIX – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Community Exchange Holdings Deploys Interconnection Platforms in QTS’ Miami, Atlanta and Suwanee, GA Data Centers – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $645.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (NYSE:PDM) by 60,115 shares to 475,445 shares, valued at $9.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 22,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.82, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold UEPS shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 24.64 million shares or 6.46% less from 26.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intrepid Mgmt invested in 0.64% or 353,572 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 412,440 shares. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 0% or 351,063 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Newtyn Management Lc holds 0.47% or 903,951 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) for 59,810 shares. 554,871 were accumulated by Fmr Llc. Bancshares Of America Corp De reported 3,125 shares. Boston Partners invested in 378,369 shares. State Street Corporation reported 144,305 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) for 236 shares. Moreover, Schroder Gru has 0% invested in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) for 33,000 shares. 193,914 were accumulated by Susquehanna International Gp Llp. Prescott Cap Ltd Llc has invested 4.35% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS).