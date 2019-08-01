Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Shares Rose While Land & Buildings Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $13.24 Million; Griffin Asset Management Increases Holding in Bank Of America (BAC)

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 974,447 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.84 million, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 722,080 shares traded or 68.87% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Hasn’t Acknowledged or Pledged to Fix Failures in Corporate Governance and Compensation Practices; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMENTED ON VOTING RESULTS OF 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 24/04/2018 – QTS ENTERS CLOUD & MANAGED SERVICES PARTNERSHIP WITH GDT; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC QTS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $436.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – LITT URGES QTS HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CHAIRMAN, CEO; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – QTS WILL TRANSITION CERTAIN CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES CUSTOMER CONTRACTS AND SUPPORT TO GDT; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES PACT BACKING REV GROWTH, PROFITABILITY STARTING IN ’19

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 25,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 165,808 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, up from 140,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 58.68M shares traded or 24.55% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/03/2018 – Bank of America: Hispanic Small Business Owners Set Sights on Significant Growth in 2018 and Beyond; 04/05/2018 – Emerging market “tremors” after U.S. yield surge, small equity outflow- BAML data; 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – The threat of a global trade war topped the list of fears in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Fund Manager Survey for March; 05/04/2018 – BI Nordic: BANK OF AMERICA: Massive amounts of overseas cash are about to pour into the US – and provide a boost to the; 25/04/2018 – BofA’s Big Plans for China Don’t Include a Securities Venture; 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Bolsters Business Serving Richest Clients; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bank of America Earnings: BAC Stock Ticks Higher on Q2 Beat – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is BAC Stock Ready to Go to $40 or $20? – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bank Of America Analysts Digest Q1 Print, ‘Weaker’ Guidance – Benzinga” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BofA reduces net interest income guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America: Capital Returns May Lead To A 14% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6,868 shares to 64,141 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,142 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rathbone Brothers Plc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cornerstone Advisors, a Alabama-based fund reported 234,100 shares. Moreover, Howe Rusling has 1.5% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.68M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Capital Inv Counsel Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 31,176 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Ca has 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fsi Gp Llc reported 270,920 shares or 8.07% of all its holdings. Greatmark Ptnrs invested in 2.23% or 256,211 shares. Tru Com Of Oklahoma owns 23,264 shares. C M Bidwell Associate Ltd stated it has 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Missouri-based Monetary Grp Incorporated Incorporated has invested 0.41% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Clal Ins Enterp Holdings holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.02M shares. Cumberland Advisors Inc reported 74,200 shares stake. Moreover, Hexavest has 1.6% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 4.58 million shares.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “QTS Announces Software-Defined Interconnection Service Featuring AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud – PRNewswire” on March 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “QTS Realty Trust: This 7.125% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on March 17, 2018. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Here’s A Data Center REIT You Can Still Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2017 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QTS Applauds Passage of Tax Incentives for Illinois Data Centers – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 245,160 shares to 340,150 shares, valued at $42.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.