Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Shareholder V3 Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Has Cut Stake by $504,000

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 208,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 938,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.33M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.62. About 260,285 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – BENEFIT TO QTS DURING THE YEAR WILL BE RELATIVELY MODEST AS ACCOUNTS ARE TRANSITIONED; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMENTED ON VOTING RESULTS OF 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 31/05/2018 – QTS Partners with Relus Cloud to Expand Support for AWS and Multi-Cloud Management Solutions; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC COMMENTS ON RECOMMENDATION BY PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS IN REGARDS TO UPCOMING QTS REALTY TRUST ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES PACT BACKING REV GROWTH, PROFITABILITY STARTING IN ’19; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 17,958 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53 million, down from 19,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $253.11. About 594,080 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, which manages about $7.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 24,000 shares to 44,000 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $882.72M for 19.12 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Abner Herrman And Brock reported 1.26% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sfe Invest Counsel owns 23,684 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership reported 1,469 shares. Carderock Cap Management reported 2% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mcrae Capital Management has 1.12% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 11,147 shares. Patten Grp, Tennessee-based fund reported 6,987 shares. Cambridge Trust Co reported 122,541 shares. Long Road Counsel Ltd Liability Company reported 2.59% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Arizona State Retirement invested in 51,301 shares. Cap Advisors Ltd Ltd Company invested in 899 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Oakworth Cap Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,858 shares. Thomas Story Son Ltd Liability stated it has 3.37% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Co Oh owns 1,233 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 600 shares. Gulf Intll Comml Bank (Uk) holds 0.26% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 62,734 shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BD Announces Publication of an Independent Analysis of Drug-Coated Balloon Safety Data for Femoropopliteal Peripheral Arterial Disease – PRNewswire” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “QTS and Metro Fiber Networks Announce Availability of Strategic Dark Fiber Network at the QTS Richmond NAP – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Think About QTS Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:QTS) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “QTS Realty Trust: This 6.50% Fixed-Rate Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2018. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 High-Forward Dividend Yield Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “QTS Realty Trust makes $44 million acquisition in the Netherlands – Kansas City – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold QTS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 6,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md stated it has 884,682 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 14,196 shares. Advisory Networks Lc stated it has 207 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies owns 27,667 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Indexiq Limited Liability Corp reported 34,942 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stifel Corp holds 0.01% or 74,525 shares in its portfolio. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) has 3,882 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 806,311 shares. Us National Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 2,349 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 7,123 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al invested in 0.09% or 64,941 shares. Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd has invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). The Minnesota-based Stonebridge Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).