Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Shareholder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Raised Holding by $1.21 Million as Shares Rose; Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Holding Has Boosted by Twin Securities Inc

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 393.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 255,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 320,653 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.83M, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $104.99. About 200,265 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 42.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 26,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 89,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, up from 62,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.58. About 214,139 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: QTS MAY FACE MORE HOLDER PRESSURE IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES MOVING ABOUT 200 CUSTOMERS TO GDT BY END OF 2018; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to QTS Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS DEMANDS RE-EVALUATION OF QTS COMP. PRACTICES; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC – INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD FOR COMPENSATION COMMITTEE CHAIR WILLIAM GRABE AT MAY 3 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – PARTNERSHIP ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT FUTURE REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY, BEGINNING IN 2019 AND BEYOND; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $113.7 MLN VS $106 MLN; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES PACT BACKING REV GROWTH, PROFITABILITY STARTING IN ’19; 30/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: URGENT AND MEANINGFUL CHANGE IS NEEDED AT QTS

More notable recent Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Stock Market Is Not Looking Healthy – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Defensive Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GameStop Stock Is Down Once Again – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Determining The Potential Return For Your Put-Selling Trades – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne (CONE) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Westchester Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.81% or 242,879 shares. 53,700 are held by Havens Advisors. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 58,939 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 21,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Citadel Advisors Limited Com holds 632,176 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Fund Mgmt owns 17,314 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,269 shares or 0% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd holds 67,675 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust has 385 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon holds 144,492 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gamco Et Al owns 190,251 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Btg Pactual Global Asset Ltd holds 42,000 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold QTS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waterfront Cap Ltd Llc reported 347,795 shares stake. Amp Invsts owns 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 13,523 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc invested in 67 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 16,601 shares or 0% of the stock. Hilton Mgmt Limited Company reported 2,532 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 21,124 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Fmr, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,067 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 59,272 shares. 2.49M were reported by Waddell & Reed. 15,850 are owned by Comm State Bank. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh invested in 6,800 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw & Communications owns 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 93,620 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Huntington Comml Bank reported 886 shares stake. Pictet Asset Management accumulated 9,800 shares or 0% of the stock.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (Put) by 73,000 shares to 119,500 shares, valued at $8.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 134,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,243 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IEIC Welcomes New Founding Members Ford Motor Company, Henrico Virginia and DE-CIX – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “QTS Realty Trust makes $44 million acquisition in the Netherlands – Kansas City – Kansas City Business Journal” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “QTS Realty Trust, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QTS Richmond Network Access Point (NAP) to Hold Inaugural Summit – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.