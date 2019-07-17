Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Position Raised by V3 Capital Management Lp; Oasis Pete New (OAS) Stake Has Boosted by Highbridge Capital Management Llc

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61 million, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 200,732 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC QTS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $436.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – QTS WILL TRANSITION CERTAIN CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES CUSTOMER CONTRACTS AND SUPPORT TO GDT; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – BENEFIT TO QTS DURING THE YEAR WILL BE RELATIVELY MODEST AS ACCOUNTS ARE TRANSITIONED; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Compan; 03/05/2018 – All QTS Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Agrees with Land & Buildings That Change is Warranted on QTS Board; 02/04/2018 – Clint Heiden Joins QTS as Chief Revenue Officer; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $425 MLN TO $475 MLN, FRONT END LOADED IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES MOVING ABOUT 200 CUSTOMERS TO GDT BY END OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Fellow QTS Shareholders

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 164.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 313,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 503,066 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 7.25M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 53.47% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 1.10 million shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $15.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gms Inc by 145,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Mackay Shields Llc has 35.00 million shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Mairs And Pwr holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 800,865 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Metropolitan Life New York holds 12,218 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsrs stated it has 15,252 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chilton Capital stated it has 21,942 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Gmt Capital holds 1.56% or 7.80M shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). World Asset Incorporated owns 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 12,494 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0% stake. Gotham Asset Llc stated it has 49,506 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Com accumulated 640,499 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Starting to Look Quite Compelling – The Motley Fool” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oasis Petroleum: A Look At Its 2019 Situation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates holds 0% or 118,042 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Mesirow Fincl Mgmt, Alabama-based fund reported 244,912 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% stake. Credit Suisse Ag has 88,728 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). 1.10 million are held by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.1% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 799,777 shares. Moreover, Washington Cap Incorporated has 0.64% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Bluemar Cap Mgmt Llc reported 58,533 shares stake. 206 were accumulated by Moody State Bank Division. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Jennison Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 791,227 shares.