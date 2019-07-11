Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Holding Boosted by Aristotle Capital Boston Llc; Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Act Ii Management LP Has Boosted Stake

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $43.79. About 19.14 million shares traded or 7.15% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Booking, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 11/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: MORE: Sources tell NBC News’ @Tom_Winter the wiretap was live leading up to the Cohen raid. • At least one conve…; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £7 BLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Makes GBP22 Bln Offer for Sky, Trumping Fox Bid; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been focusing on its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 40.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 261,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 910,911 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.98M, up from 649,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 254,682 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 2.55C TO 2.65C, EST. $2.6080; 25/04/2018 – QTS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC QTS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $436.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES MOVING ABOUT 200 CUSTOMERS TO GDT BY END OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC – INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD FOR COMPENSATION COMMITTEE CHAIR WILLIAM GRABE AT MAY 3 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 20/04/2018 – QTS:GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS OPPOSING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION VOTE; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Compan; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – QTS WILL TRANSITION CERTAIN CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES CUSTOMER CONTRACTS AND SUPPORT TO GDT; 16/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES PRESENTATION RESPONDING TO QTS’ HIGHLY; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in QTS Realty

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advisors owns 7,738 shares. Starr International Company Inc reported 4,856 shares. Brinker invested in 0.01% or 7,285 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 14,141 shares stake. Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 0.1% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 87,563 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd owns 725 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation reported 633,395 shares. 1.10 million were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 24,944 shares. 6,000 were reported by Gamco Investors Et Al. Sei holds 282,287 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Associate stated it has 9,938 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 674,764 shares. Bluemar Cap Llc holds 58,533 shares.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $120.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 82,500 shares to 305,258 shares, valued at $11.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,310 shares, and cut its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA).

