Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Holder V3 Capital Management LP Upped Its Holding; East Coast Asset Management Upped Its Heico New (HEI.A) Position

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 3,655 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 202,698 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.04 million, up from 199,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $98.75. About 308,166 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61M, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 256,968 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 0.64C, EST. 61.50C; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS DEMANDS RE-EVALUATION OF QTS COMP. PRACTICES; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES PACT BACKING REV GROWTH, PROFITABILITY STARTING IN ’19; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 2.55C TO 2.65C, EST. $2.6080; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent and Meaningful Change Needed at QTS; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC – INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD FOR COMPENSATION COMMITTEE CHAIR WILLIAM GRABE AT MAY 3 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 02/04/2018 – Clint Heiden Joins QTS as Chief Revenue Officer; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to QTS Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – LITT URGES QTS HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CHAIRMAN, CEO; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in QTS Realty

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $100.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc accumulated 0.26% or 375,931 shares. Zimmer Prtnrs Lp reported 2.54 million shares. Charles Schwab Inv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 804,650 shares. Washington Mngmt invested 0.64% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 907,933 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Group holds 0% or 125 shares in its portfolio. American Int Gru Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.52% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Jennison Associates Lc invested in 791,227 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh invested in 4,700 shares or 0% of the stock. 13,822 were reported by Cipher Capital L P. Invesco reported 2.85M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 11,626 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa owns 304,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.