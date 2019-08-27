Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Holder V3 Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding; Tenor Capital Management Has Lifted Gopro (GPRO) Holding

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61 million, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 187,215 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 23/03/2018 – QTS Announces CBRE and Bridgepointe as 2017 Partners of the Year; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent and Meaningful Change Needed at QTS; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 0.64C, EST. 61.50C; 20/04/2018 – QTS SAYS GLASS LEWIS BACKS ITS DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS; 31/05/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – ANNOUNCED A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH RELUS CLOUD TO PROVIDE CLOUD MIGRATION SUPPORT; 10/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation on QTS; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in QTS Realty; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS BELIEVES QTS REALTY TRUST SHOULD EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS HLDR LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS SAYS WITHHOLD ON GRABE

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $593.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.85. About 2.67 million shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 29/03/2018 – GoPro Launches Entry-Level HERO Camera For $199; 29/03/2018 – GoPro: A New, Entry-Level Camera Switches on Some Interest — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ GoPro Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRO); 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 08/03/2018 – No serious bidders for potential GoPro sale; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Rev $202.3M; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON GAAP SHR $ 0.34; 06/03/2018 Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Actions Against GoPro, Inc. and March 12 Lead Plaintif

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Limited Liability Corporation reported 37,400 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Co reported 375,931 shares stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc reported 0.12% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Whittier Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Indexiq Advisors Llc has 40,065 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Pinebridge Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 260 shares. Schroder Mgmt Group Incorporated holds 625,637 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corp De accumulated 280,429 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 59,782 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 9,110 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited Com. Grp Incorporated owns 32,499 shares. Proshare Llc holds 5,542 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg holds 302,158 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management owns 43,167 shares.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $100.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) CEO Chad Williams on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 High-Forward Dividend Yield Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “QTS Realty Trust: This 3.6%-Yielding Dividend Stock Should Continue To Grow Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QTS Declares Third Quarter 2019 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 17,067 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 48,863 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). 300 are held by First Hawaiian Bank. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 17,991 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc invested in 327,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 363,172 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl reported 12,186 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 434,905 shares. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Proshare Advsrs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Citigroup has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). 61,066 were reported by Susquehanna International Grp Llp. Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers has invested 0% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Ubs Oconnor Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).