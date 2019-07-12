Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Holder Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Decreased Position as Share Price Rose; Kla (KLAC) Stock Rose While Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.45 Million

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 12,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,780 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26 million, down from 139,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $122.25. About 292,295 shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES; 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Rev $1.02B; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH FOR ABOUT $69.02/SHR

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 974,447 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.84M, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 72,878 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC QTS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $436.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC COMMENTS ON RECOMMENDATION BY PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS IN REGARDS TO UPCOMING QTS REALTY TRUST ANNUAL MEETING; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Fellow QTS Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 21/04/2018 – DJ QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QTS); 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – PARTNERSHIP ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT FUTURE REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY, BEGINNING IN 2019 AND BEYOND; 17/05/2018 – QTS Welcomes Passage of Georgia Tax Incentive Legislation for Data Centers; 30/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: URGENT AND MEANINGFUL CHANGE IS NEEDED AT QTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 48,221 shares. Westchester Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested in 23,190 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 4,693 are owned by Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Pggm reported 114,840 shares. Theleme Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested 2.07% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 398,044 shares. 135 are held by Moody Bank Division. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.02% or 22,656 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Bay Mgmt LP holds 0.01% or 3,879 shares. Renaissance Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 249,444 shares. Fiduciary Co holds 18,893 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource Inc holds 0.06% or 959,123 shares. Twin Focus Cap Prns Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,000 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.03% or 9,028 shares.

Analysts await KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 22.97% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.22 per share. KLAC’s profit will be $276.36M for 17.87 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by KLA-Tencor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. QTS’s profit will be $30.47 million for 20.69 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QTS Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

